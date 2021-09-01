NuProbe Global and Bionano to Co-Develop Products in Reproductive Health and Oncology Testing

SAN DIEGO AND SHANGHAI: SAN DIEGO AND SHANGHAI, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — NuProbe Global, a global molecular diagnostics company based in Shanghai, China and Houston, Texas, and Bionano Genomics, based in San Diego, California, have entered into a procurement and collaboration agreement, where NuProbe will integrate their Quantitative Amplicon Sequencing (QASeq) and Blocker Displacement Amplification (BDA) technologies with Bionano’s Saphyr system for research and product development in the fields of reproductive health and oncology liquid biopsies.

