Oncternal Therapeutics Rounds Out Leadership Team with Appointment of Steven Hamburger, Ph.D. as Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today announced the appointment of Steven Hamburger, Ph.D. as Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance.
Related Articles
Oncternal Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Interim Phase 1/2 Data Update for Cirmtuzumab in Combination with Ibrutinib at ASH 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting
SAN DIEGO, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today announced updated interim clinical data from the ongoin… […]
Oncternal Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Salim Yazji as Chief Medical Officer
SAN DIEGO, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Salim Yazji, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Click here to view original post… […]
Oncternal Therapeutics to Provide Business Update and Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
SAN DIEGO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today announced that it will report second quarter 2021 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Oncternal’s management will host a… Click here to view original post… […]