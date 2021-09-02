Neurana Pharmaceuticals to Present at Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Neurana Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company focused on the treatment of neuromuscular conditions, today announced that Craig Thompson, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference and participate in one-on-one meetings with investors. The conference takes place September 9th–10th. Presentations will be available for registered attendees via the Wells Fargo conference site. About Neurana Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Click here to view original post