Plantible Raises $21.5 Million to Redefine the Future of Food

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Food-tech company Plantible Foods Inc. announced today the closing of a $21.5 million Series A funding round led by Astanor Ventures, a global leader in agrifood impact investing. With this new funding, Plantible has raised a total of $27 million to achieve its mission of contributing to the supply of plant-based nutrition for humanity. Other participants in the round included Piva Capital, CJ CheilJedang, Good Friends, Bradley Horowitz (SVP of Product at Google), Trevor Martin (Founder of Mammoth Biosciences) and Chris Bryson (Founder of Unata) along with returning investors Vectr Ventures, Lerer Hippeau, eighteen94 capital (Kellogg Company’s venture capital fund), FTW Ventures and Unshackled Ventures.

