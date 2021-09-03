HSS Interactive Case Lecture Highlights Practical Solutions In Shoulder Arthroplasty For Substantial Glenoid Bone Loss

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Today, at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) 2021 annual meeting, Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) sports medicine surgeon David M. Dines, MD, participated in an instructional case lecture on practical solutions in shoulder arthroplasty for patients with substantial shoulder socket bone loss known as glenoid bone deficiency. The interactive session provided attendees with an engaging opportunity to learn about the latest imaging and diagnostic methods, presurgical planning tools and arthroscopic techniques and implants, including patient-specific, convertible implants.

