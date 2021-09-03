MediciNova to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

LA JOLLA, Calif., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ:MNOV) and the JASDAQ Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875), today announced that MediciNova will participate in the virtual Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference which will be held from September 9 – 15, 2021. Yuichi Iwaki, MD, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Geoffrey O’Brien, JD/MBA, Vice President and Executive Officer, will be available for one-on-one meetings at this conference and investors may request a one-on-one meeting through Morgan Stanley.
