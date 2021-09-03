Ziopharm finds new CEO after six-month search; CFO transition at Lonza to take place in December

Kevin Boyle

Less than a year removed from a successful activist attack, Ziopharm Oncology appointed a new CEO this week. Taking the reins will be Kevin Boyle, who comes over after leading Kuur Therapeutics to a $185 million buyout back in May.

It’s been a tough few years for Ziopharm, which in addition to taking on the withering activist attack saw significant turnover at the C-suite level, culminating in longtime CEO Laurence Cooper hitting the exit in February. That kicked off a nearly half-year search that has now found Boyle set to take charge.

“I understand the challenges ahead and I look forward to working diligently with our dedicated and talented team to unlock our incredible potential as an innovative, world-class oncology company,” Boyle said in a statement. “My priorities will be to deliver shareholder value and to ensure the success of the organization by…

