HealthEconomics.Com Releases 2021 Insight Survey on Evidence-Based Healthcare

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #HEOR–HealthEconomics.Com, the world’s largest digital Connected Community™ for health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), real world evidence (RWE) and market access services, today announced the findings of its 2021 Insight Survey on Value Communication in Pharma HEOR, RWE & Market Access. Value communications is one of the fastest growing – yet least well studied – areas in evidence-based healthcare. This report, based on the most extensive survey of value commu

Click here to view original post