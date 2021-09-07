Illumina Partners with Merck to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostic and Research Tests for Use in Identifying Specific Cancer Mutations

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) and Merck (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada) today announced a partnership to develop and commercialize tests that identify genetic mutations used in the assessment of homologous recombination deficiency (HRD). Patients whose tumors are HRD-positive may be eligible for targeted treatment by a class of precision medicines called PARP inhibitors. The HRD tests will leverage Illumina’s TruSight™ Oncology 500 (TSO 500) content, enabling the most comprehensive genomic profiling assays in a single workflow.
