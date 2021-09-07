Locanabio Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Kat Lange as Chief Financial Officer

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Locanabio, Inc., an RNA-targeting gene therapy company, today announced the appointment of Kat Lange as chief financial officer. In this role, Ms. Lange will be a key member of the executive leadership team and will lead Locanabio’s financial operations, planning and strategy. "We are delighted to welcome Kat to the Locanabio team where she brings over a decade of experience in biotechnology investment banking," said Jim Burns, PhD, chief executive officer at Locanabio. "Kat’s successful track record and deep capital raising experience will be enormously valuable as we bring Locanabio to its next phase of growth and advance our novel RNA-targeted gene therapy platform and programs for the benefit of patients."

Click here to view original post