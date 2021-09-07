Poseida Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences: H. C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference Date: On-demand session opens Monday, September 13, 2021Time: 7:00am ET

Click here to view original post