There’s a new anti-aging upstart in town — and it’s reportedly backed by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos

Going to space wasn’t enough. Middle-aged billionaire Jeff Bezos wants to extend human life — and to do so, he’s reportedly backing the latest entrant into Silicon Valley’s burgeoning race to slow aging.

A stealthy biotech called Altos Labs launched earlier this year with at least $270 million and a slate of longevity experts on board to pursue biological reprogramming technology, according to a scoop by the MIT Technology Review. Unnamed sources told the Technology Review that Altos will establish sites in the Bay Area, San Diego, Cambridge, UK, and Japan. In addition to Bezos, the operation is also rumored to be backed by Russian billionaire Yuri Milner, who’s invested in Facebook and Twitter.

Manuel Serrano

“The philosophy of Altos Labs is to do curiosity-driven research,” Manuel Serrano, of the Institute for Research in Biomedicine, in Barcelona, Spain, told the Technology…

