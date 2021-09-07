UC San Diego Health Earns High Quality Marks, Saves Medicare Money

UC San Diego Health improved care for more than 32,000 Medicare beneficiaries in San Diego, Riverside, and Imperial Counties, and saved Medicare close to $7 million by utilizing population health technologies to exceed quality and cost goals in 2020.

