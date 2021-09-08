Alamar Biosciences Completes $80M Series B Fundraising to Bring Unprecedented Performance to the Proteomics Market

FREMONT, Calif.: FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Alamar Biosciences, Inc., a precision proteomics company that brings both ultra-high sensitivity and massively parallel scale to proteomic analysis, announced today that it has closed its $80 million Series B financing round, bringing its total funding to $110 million. The Series B financing round was led by Sherpa Healthcare Partners and included Morningside Ventures, Samsara Biocapital, and existing investors Qiming Venture Partners and Illumina Ventures.

