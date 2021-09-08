ATP Announces $40 Million in Series A Funding for srRNA Therapeutics Trailblazer Replicate Bioscience

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO: NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — ATP, a leader in life sciences venture capital, today announced the launch of Replicate Bioscience, a company pioneering ways to prevent drug resistance in cancer, and treat autoimmune and inflammatory disorders and other diseases, using self-replicating RNA (srRNA). Replicate will use $40 million in committed Series A funding from ATP to advance multiple novel srRNA programs into clinical development.

