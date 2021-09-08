Engrail Therapeutics and The Texas A&M University System Enter Licensing Agreement for Elesclomol in Disorders of Mitochondrial Copper Metabolism

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Engrail Therapeutics™ (Engrail) (the Company), a neuroscience company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of patient-centric therapies and The Texas A&M University System (TAMUS), today announced that they have entered into a license agreement which grants Engrail worldwide exclusive rights to intellectual property around the use of elesclomol for disorders of mitochondrial copper metabolism. “Mitochondrial copper metabolism disorders, s

