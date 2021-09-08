Looking for fresh start following a Duchenne disaster, Catabasis rebrands; Huadong and Insilico team up in oncology

The leaders of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals have decreed that the biotech’s name is no more. Catabasis will be rebranding to Astria Therapeutics effective immediately, with the company’s stock ticker being updated on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

Astria will drop the $CATB ticker and trade under $ATXS.

The biotech is also renaming its lead compound from QLS-215 to STAR-0215, currently in preclinical development for the rare genetic disease called hereditary angioedema. Astria acquired the program in its buyout of Quellis Biosciences back in January. That deal followed the complete collapse of their long-running Duchenne MD drug, which flunked a Phase III trial last October.

Their new drug lead is a long-acting monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, dosed once every three months or longer, and an IND is expected in mid-2022,…

