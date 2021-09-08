Shoreline Biosciences to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Shoreline Biosciences, Inc. (Shoreline), a biotechnology company developing intelligently designed allogeneic off-the-shelf, standardized, and targeted induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) derived natural killer (NK) and Macrophage cellular immunotherapies, today announced that company management will present and be available for one-on-one meetings at the Wells Fargo 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference, September 9 -10, 2021, and the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, September 13 – 15, 2021.

