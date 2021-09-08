Study: No Serious COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects in Breastfeeding Moms, Infants

September 8, 2021 sandiegobiotech News, UCSD News Comments Off on Study: No Serious COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects in Breastfeeding Moms, Infants

Researchers found that breastfeeding mothers who received either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccination reported the same local or systemic symptoms as what has been previously reported in non-breastfeeding women, with no serious side effects in the breastfed infants.

