LA JOLLA, Calif.: LA JOLLA, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — CalciMedica Inc. ("CalciMedica" or the "Company"), the CRAC channel company, today announced the publication of preclinical data validating calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) channels, P2Y2 receptors, and P2X receptors as potential drug targets for diseases of the airways in the peer-reviewed Journal of Immunology. The study highlighted in the publication, Differential Regulation of ATP- and UTP-Evoked Prostaglandin E2 and IL-6 Production from Human Airway Epithelial Cells, was conducted at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Professor Murali Prakriya’s laboratory, and the manuscript was co-authored by CalciMedica co-founder and chief scientific officer Kenneth A. Stauderman, Ph.D. and researchers from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.
CalciMedica Announces Publication of Preclinical Data in Journal of Immunology Further Validating Calcium Release-Activated Calcium (CRAC) Channels as Drug Targets for Diseases of the Airways
