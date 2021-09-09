CalciMedica Announces Publication of Preclinical Data in Journal of Immunology Further Validating Calcium Release-Activated Calcium (CRAC) Channels as Drug Targets for Diseases of the Airways

LA JOLLA, Calif.: LA JOLLA, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — CalciMedica Inc. ("CalciMedica" or the "Company"), the CRAC channel company, today announced the publication of preclinical data validating calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) channels, P2Y2 receptors, and P2X receptors as potential drug targets for diseases of the airways in the peer-reviewed Journal of Immunology. The study highlighted in the publication, Differential Regulation of ATP- and UTP-Evoked Prostaglandin E2 and IL-6 Production from Human Airway Epithelial Cells, was conducted at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Professor Murali Prakriya’s laboratory, and the manuscript was co-authored by CalciMedica co-founder and chief scientific officer Kenneth A. Stauderman, Ph.D. and researchers from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

Click here to view original post