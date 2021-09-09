Illumina Commits to Net Zero Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) elevates climate action goals with commitments for net zero greenhouse gas emissions aligned with the Paris Agreement, commits to verified Science Based Targets, signs the Business Ambition for 1.5 degree and joins the United Nations campaign Race to Zero. "Human health and the health of our environment are intertwined. At Illumina, we are dedicated to making a positive impact on humanity, through the applications of our breakthrough genomics technologies, and also through how we operate," said Francis deSouza, Chief Executive Officer of Illumina. "With our commitment to responsible and sustainable practices, we aim to help shape a more sustainable and equitable future for all."

Click here to view original post