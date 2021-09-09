NuVasive Simplify Cervical Disc Data Published In International Journal Of Spine Surgery

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, today announced the NuVasive Simplify® Cervical Disc one-level U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) study data was recently published in the International Journal of Spine Surgery. The data was utilized in the device’s FDA pre-market application for one-level indication approval in September 2020.

