Ronald Crystal’s Lexeo Therapeutics pulls in a $100M megaround just nine months after launch

About a month after Lexeo Therapeutics acquired Stelios Therapeutics — bringing its 18-program gene therapy pipeline to 21 — investors are reaching a little deeper into their pockets to ensure the New York City-based biotech is up to the task.

Lexeo unveiled a $100 million Series B round on Thursday morning, led by D1 Capital Partners and Eventide Asset Management. The funds will be used to support the company’s “next phase of growth,” according to CEO Nolan Townsend, with a specific focus on three leading gene therapies — one for CLN2 Batten disease, one for Alzheimer’s, and one for a rare condition called Friedreich’s ataxia.

Ronald Crystal

The company’s roots trace back to gene therapy long hauler Ronald Crystal, who’s been working in the field since the 1980s. He took his ideas to Weill Cornell Medicine in 1993, where he helped build a large gene…

Click here to view original post