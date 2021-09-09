AnaptysBio to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on emerging immune control mechanisms applicable to inflammation and immuno-oncology indications, today announced that Hamza Suria, chief executive officer of AnaptysBio, will present an overview of AnaptysBio at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference. The presentation will be available on Monday September 13, 2021, at 7:00 a.m. ET via: https://journey.ct.events/view/9ece1408-084b-41dd-9e6e-8977a5086047

Click here to view original post