New Technology Designed to Genetically Control Disease-spreading Mosquitoes

September 10, 2021

Scientists have created the precision-guided sterile insect technique, a new CRISPR-based technology to control Aedes aegypti, the mosquito species responsible for spreading wide-ranging diseases including dengue fever, chikungunya and Zika.

