Phanes Therapeutics reveals SPECpair™ technology platform that enhances manufacturability of bispecific antibodies

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. (Phanes), an emerging leader in innovative drug discovery research and development in immuno-oncology announced today that it has developed a proprietary technology platform, SPECpair™, which enables the use of the conventional monoclonal antibody (mAb) manufacturing process in the production of native IgG-like bispecific antibodies. This is the third technology platform Phanes has developed since the launch of the PACbody™ and ATACCbody™ platforms, which are designed to construct bispecific antibodies with native IgG-like structures and modulated activities, respectively.

