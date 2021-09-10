UC San Diego Leads a $12.25 Million Grant to Improve Epilepsy Treatment

The National Institutes of Health has awarded a $12.25 million grant to the University of California San Diego to develop and enhance brain-sensing and brain-stimulating platform technologies to enable treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy.

