John and Sally Hood Family Foundation Gives $3 Million to UC San Diego

John and Sally Hood Family Foundation gives $3 million to Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Longevity Science at UC San Diego. Cheryl A.M. Anderson, founding dean, named inaugural chair in public health.
