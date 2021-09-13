John and Sally Hood Family Foundation Gives $3 Million to UC San Diego

September 13, 2021

John and Sally Hood Family Foundation Gives $3 Million to UC San Diego

John and Sally Hood Family Foundation gives $3 million to Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Longevity Science at UC San Diego. Cheryl A.M. Anderson, founding dean, named inaugural chair in public health.

