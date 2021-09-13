Researchers identify a novel player in acute myeloid leukemia

RNF5 is required for AML growth. The protein could be inhibited or used as a biomarker to improve patient outcomes A new study led by scientists at Sanford Burnham Prebys has shown that the protein RNF5 plays an unusual role in acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Unlike its expected role, marking aberrant proteins for destruction, RNF5 binds with a second cell protein called RBBP4 to control expression of genes implicated in AML. These findings, published in Nature Communications, have important implications for improving AML patient outcomes.

