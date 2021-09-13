ViaCyte Appoints Stem Cell Therapy Expert Dr. Timothy Kieffer as Chief Scientific Officer

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — ViaCyte, Inc., an innovator in cellular therapy and regenerative medicine, today announced the appointment of Timothy Kieffer, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Kieffer will bring his deep knowledge of gene and cell therapies, regenerative medicine, diabetes applied research, and industry experience to lead ViaCyte’s scientific team focused on delivering and commercializing clinical interventions for diabetes.

