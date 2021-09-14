CalciMedica Reports Topline Data from the AuxoraTM CARDEA Phase 2 COVID-19 Pneumonia Clinical Trial

LA JOLLA, Calif.: LA JOLLA, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — CalciMedica Inc. ("CalciMedica" or the "Company"), the CRAC channel company, today announced the results from CARDEA, a Phase 2 trial of its lead drug candidate Auxora™ in patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia. Auxora is a potent and selective intravenous (IV) formulated small molecule calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) channel inhibitor that prevents acute epithelial and endothelial cell injury and inflammation in organs, such as the pancreas and lungs. Auxora is in development for multiple acute critical illnesses, including COVID-19 pneumonia and acute pancreatitis with accompanying systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS). CARDEA is the first blinded, randomized controlled trial studying a CRAC channel inhibitor in critically ill patients.

