i2020 Accelerator Announces the Launch of Gwynant Therapeutics and Celyn Therapeutics to Develop Novel Small Molecules for Oncology Targets

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — i2020, an accelerator program backed by the San Diego-based venture company Torrey Pines Investment, has announced two new start-up investments together with OrbiMed Advisors. The start-up proceeds will finance new oncology-focused companies: Gwynant Therapeutics and Celyn Therapeutics. The companies will use the proceeds to bring proprietary small molecule products to the clinic targeting cancer. With this new financing, the partners continue to build a robust innovative asset pipeline focused on breakthrough drug targets. The new investment from i2020 and OrbiMed brings the total funding for 9 companies in the Loch platform to over $68.5 million. The Loch platform aims to rationally design and develop novel targeted treatments for cancer, immunological and neurodegenerative diseases.

