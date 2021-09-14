Progenity Announces Patent Granted by USPTO for its Preeclampsia Rule-Out Test

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), an innovative biotechnology company, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,112,403 for assessment of preeclampsia using assays for free and dissociated placental growth factor.

News

Progenity Announces Closing of $40 Million Underwritten Public Offering

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progenity, Inc. ("Progenity") (Nasdaq: PROG), an innovative biotechnology company, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 40,000,000 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to 40,000,000 shares of its common stock, at a…