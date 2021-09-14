TumorGen and PhenoVista Join Forces to Illuminate Metastasis

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #FightMetastasis–TumorGen Inc., a biotechnology company, and PhenoVista Biosciences LLC, a specialized contract research organization, are partnering to characterize metastatic cancer cell clusters (MCCCs). By revealing the traits that govern MCCCs, they hope to identify potential therapeutic targets and catalyze efforts to develop much-needed anti-metastatic drugs. “The analytical imaging power PhenoVista can bring to our MCCC capture technology is essential,” said TumorGen Founder,

Click here to view original post