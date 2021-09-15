Halozyme to Participate in the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) today announced that Elaine Sun, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will present at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time / 10:20 a.m. Pacific Time. An audio-only direct link of the presentation can be accessed through the "Investors" section of www.halozyme.com, and a recording will be made available for 6 months following the event. To access the link, please visit Halozyme’s website approximately 10 minutes prior to the presentation to register and download any necessary audio software.

