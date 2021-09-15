PYC Therapeutics Invited to Participate in the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

SAN DIEGO and PERTH, Australia: SAN DIEGO and PERTH, Australia, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — PYC Therapeutics (ASX: PYC), a biotechnology company combining two complementary platform technologies (selective drug delivery and precision drug design) to develop a new generation of RNA therapeutics to change the lives of patients with inherited diseases, today announced it will participate as one of a select group of companies at the upcoming Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit, taking place virtually on September 20–23, 2021.

