ST. GALLEN, Switzerland & SAN DIEGO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News: AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR Vifor Pharma Group and Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced the companies have entered into a joint collaboration and licensing agreement for the commercialization of sparsentan in Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Sparsentan is a novel investigational product candidate currently being evaluated in pivotal phase-III clinical studies for the treatment of
Click here to view original post
Vifor Pharma and Travere Therapeutics announce licensing agreement for the commercialization of sparsentan in Europe, Australia and New Zealand
ST. GALLEN, Switzerland & SAN DIEGO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News: AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR Vifor Pharma Group and Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced the companies have entered into a joint collaboration and licensing agreement for the commercialization of sparsentan in Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Sparsentan is a novel investigational product candidate currently being evaluated in pivotal phase-III clinical studies for the treatment of