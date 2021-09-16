Dalrada Corporation’s Pala Diagnostics Free COVID-19 Point-of-care Tests Proved Compliance for Nearly 3,000 Outdoor Festival Attendees

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $DFCO #CLIAlab–Dalrada Corporation (OTCQB: DFCO, “Dalrada”) is excited to share information on the Company’s community outreach efforts that support free, on-site COVID-19 point-of-care tests at in-person events. Pala Diagnostics, LLC (“Pala Diagnostics”), a joint venture between Dalrada Health and Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a fully operational national laboratory that processes point-of-care, EUA approved, rapid antigen testing, and lab-based PCR testing for COVID-19. Pala D

Click here to view original post