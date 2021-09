SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: EFTR), a leader in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors (STRIs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that company management will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference at 2:40 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. eFFECTOR will also host investor meetings throughout the conference.

