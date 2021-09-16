Endeavor BioMedicines, a clinical-stage precision medicine company targeting the core drivers of multiple terminal diseases including oncology and fibrosis, today announced the in-licensing of a ULK1/2 inhibitor program from the Salk Institute for Biological Studies and Sanford Burnham Prebys and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies.
Endeavor Biomedicines licenses ULK1/2 inhibitor from Sanford Burnham Prebys and the Salk Institute
