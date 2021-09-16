FDA accepts Intellia’s IND for CRISPR and TCR-T cell therapy; Santé closes Fund IV at $260M

Riding the coattails of a massive $600 million cash raise in June, Intellia announced that the FDA accepted their IND application for their gene editing treatment NTLA-5001, built as a treatment for acute myeloid leukemia.

The Cambridge, MA biotech said that they have plans to start patient screening in a Phase I/IIa study by the end of 2021. The study will evaluate the effects of a single dose of the treatment in adults who have detectable AML after having received standard first-line therapy. The study will contain a dose escalation and expansion phase, with up to 54 participants.

“The FDA’s acceptance of our IND for NTLA-5001 is an important milestone in our pursuit of developing advanced cell therapies utilizing Intellia’s proprietary engineering platform to treat patients with cancer,” said Intellia president and CEO John Leonard.

Outside of the US, Intellia also submitted a regulatory application to the…

