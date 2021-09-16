Seven Abstracts to be Presented on Evofem Biosciences’ Vaginal pH Modulator

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) today announced that seven data sets from clinical trials of Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) and EVO100 will be presented at four medical society meetings in October 2021. "We look forward to providing important clinical insights related to the robust data supporting Phexxi," said Brandi Howard, PhD, Evofem Biosciences’ Head of Medical Affairs and Lead for the AMPOWER and AMPREVENCE trials. "There is tremendous interest nationally and internationally from healthcare providers to learn more about Evofem’s vaginal pH modulator, Phexxi, for contraception and for investigational EVO100 for protection from certain sexually transmitted infections including chlamydia and gonorrhea."

