The Salk Institute and Sanford Burnham Prebys licenses ULK1/2 inhibitors to Endeavor BioMedicines for treatment of cancer

LA JOLLA—The Salk Institute, along with Sanford Burnham Prebys, have signed an exclusive licensing agreement with California-based Endeavor BioMedicines for an intellectual property portfolio relating to cancer therapeutics and diagnostics that target ULK1/2, a protein involved in cellular recycling, jointly developed by researchers at Salk and Sanford Burnham Prebys. The negotiations were led by the Salk Office of Technology Development and the Sanford Burnham Prebys Business Development Office.

“This line of anti-cancer research has the potential to have a significant impact for patients,” says Reuben Shaw, director of the Salk NCI-Designated Cancer Center, professor in Salk’s Molecular and Cell Biology Laboratory and the William R. Brody Chair. “We are thrilled that the benefits of our approach are being realized with this clinically important licensing agreement.”

In 2015, Shaw and his colleagues at Salk, working with Nicholas Cosford, professor and deputy director of the NCI-Designated Cancer Center at Sanford…

