A Pfizer partner welcomes ex-ADC Therapeutics CMO Jay Feingold to the team; Amid tough sledding, Immunovant chooses Eli Lilly alum as CFO

Jay Feingold

? Last week we told you about the CMO revolving door at ADC Therapeutics, as Joseph Camardo replaced the departing Jay Feingold. The next opportunity for Feingold in the CMO slot has opened up at antibody-drug conjugate and mAb developer Pyxis Oncology, which has added several new execs and scientific advisory board members in recent months, including ex-Immunovant CFO Pamela Yanchik Connealy. Before his tenure at ADC, Feingold was Daiichi Sankyo’s VP of US medical affairs and chairman of the Global Medical Affairs Oversight Committee. Within weeks in March, Pyxis struck a licensing deal with Pfizer for two of its ADCs and raked in $152 million from a Series B round.

Renee Barnett

? Meanwhile, Immunovant has found Connealy’s replacement, selecting Renee Barnett as finance chief a month…

Click here to view original post