BioFluidica Announces Commercialization of its High Throughput LiquidScan™ Automated Liquid Biopsy System for Capturing Rare Biomarkers on a Single Scalable Platform.

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — BioFluidica, a privately held biotechnology company, announced its plans to commercialize the market’s first and only high throughput rare biomarker (circulating tumor cells, exosomes, and cell-free DNA) enrichment solution, the LiquidScan™ Automated Liquid Biopsy System. Its innovative design is scalable while delivering maximum performance across a broad spectrum of validated applications including solid tumor and leukemic cancers as well as Non-Invasive Prenatal Screening (NIPS) and viral pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2.

