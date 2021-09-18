Epic Sciences Comprehensive Cancer Profiling Platform Shows Compelling Value Of Cell Analysis In Data Presented At ESMO Congress 2021

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Sept. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Epic Sciences, Inc.’s (Epic) Comprehensive Cancer Profiling™ Platform continues to deliver compelling cell analysis information in clinical trials as data being presented today at the virtual European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2021 (ESMO 2021) demonstrate. Data from abstract 577O – "PRINCE: Interim analysis of the phase Ib study of 177Lu-PSMA-617 in combination with pembrolizumab for metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC)," being presented by Shahneen K. Sandhu, MD, principal investigator of PRINCE and Associate Professor at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, Victoria, Australia, shows that the majority of patients’ circulating tumor cells (CTCs) expressing the target Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen (PSMA) at baseline were cleared at 12 weeks ,when measured using the Epic PSMA CTC Assay – prior to other response biomarkers in the study.

