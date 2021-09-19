Sorrento Announces an Independent Real-World Study That Reports Superior Sensitivity Results in Detecting COVID-19 Virus Infections in All-Comer General Population by COVISTIX as Compared to a Globally Leading Rapid Antigen Test

September 19, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Sorrento Announces an Independent Real-World Study That Reports Superior Sensitivity Results in Detecting COVID-19 Virus Infections in All-Comer General Population by COVISTIX as Compared to a Globally Leading Rapid Antigen Test

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”), a clinical and commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to treat cancer, pain (non-opioid treatments), autoimmune disease and COVID-19, today announced impressive results from an independent study conducted under real-world field conditions by INMEGEN (The Institute of National Genomics Medicine, Mexico).

Click here to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
News

Sorrento Receives FDA Authorization to Start Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Proprietary, “Off-the-Shelf”, Allogeneic anti-CD38 DAR-T (Dimeric Antigen Receptor-T) Cell Therapy to Treat Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma

August 2, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Sorrento Receives FDA Authorization to Start Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Proprietary, “Off-the-Shelf”, Allogeneic anti-CD38 DAR-T (Dimeric Antigen Receptor-T) Cell Therapy to Treat Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced that the FDA has authorized Sorrento’s IND application for the Phase 1 clinical testing of its allogeneic anti-CD38 Dimeric Antigen Receptor (DAR) – T Cell therapy for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The… Click here to view original post… […]

No Picture
News

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. Received and Rejected Unsolicited All Cash Acquisition Proposal

November 25, 2019 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. Received and Rejected Unsolicited All Cash Acquisition Proposal

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE, “Sorrento” or the ?Company?), confirmed today that on November 23, 2019, it received an unsolicited, non-binding term sheet proposal submitted by two biopharmaceu… […]