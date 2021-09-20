Aristea Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Aristea Therapeutics (Aristea), a clinical-stage immunology focused drug development company developing novel therapies to treat rare serious inflammatory diseases, today announced that James Mackay, Ph.D., President and CEO, will participate in the following investor conferences in September and October: UBS Private Company ConferenceDate: September 22, 2021 Time: 10:30 a.m. PTPresentation
