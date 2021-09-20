Complete AAV Production System Enables Scalable Gene Therapy Workflows

CARLSBAD, Calif.: CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Addressing the need to make adeno-associated virus (AAV) production more efficient and scalable, Thermo Fisher Scientific has launched the integrated Gibco AAV-MAX Helper Free AAV Production System*, a complete, optimized solution that simplifies the AAV vector production workflow. The all-in-one AAV-MAX system increases productivity and cost efficiency by delivering high viral titers using Viral Production Cells 2.0, a new, clonally documented, 293F-derived mammalian cell line.

