Mirati Therapeutics Announces Long-term Survival Results from an Exploratory Analysis of Sitravatinib plus Nivolumab in Patients with Non-squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Who are Resistant to Checkpoint Inhibitors

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX), a clinical-stage targeted oncology company, today announced results from a post hoc exploratory analysis of the Phase 2 study, MRTX-500. Results showed durable responses and long-term survival with sitravatinib in combination with nivolumab (OPDIVO®)1 in patients with second or third line non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who experienced clinical benefit on a prior checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) and subsequent disease progression (n=68).

Click here to view original post